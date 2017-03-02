Report: Colin Kaepernick Will Stand For National Anthem Next Season

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 02: (L-R) Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel on the sideline during the anthem prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 2, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick is reportedly no longer going to kneel during the national anthem.

Kaepernick will stand during the Star-Spangled Banner next season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

During the 2016 exhibition season, Kaepernick started a movement by refusing to stand for the anthem.

It evolved into him kneeling on the sideline -- which he continued through the season.

After the 49ers' final exhibition game in San Diego, Kaepernick pledged $1 million to charities that support racial equality in the United States.

According to the report: "Kaepernick no longer wants the past method of protest to detract from the positive change that he believes has been created."

Kaepernick's new agents have reportedly told all 32 teams that the quarterback will opt out of his contract with the 49ers and become a free agent.