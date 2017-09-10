Police in San Francisco were investigating a fatal shooting outside a club in the city's Tenderloin district early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred about 2:50 a.m. in the area of Larkin and Myrtle streets, police said. Officers arrived and found a 30-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The San Francisco Examiner reported that the victim was a transgender disc jockey named Bubbles, according to attorney Jim Reilly. The Examiner report described the victim as an activist and artist whose real name is Anthony Torres.

Police did not provide any other victim or suspect information.

No further details were available.