Rescue Crews Pull Man From Surf at Ocean Beach: SFFD | NBC Bay Area
Rescue Crews Pull Man From Surf at Ocean Beach: SFFD

By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    File image of San Francisco Fire Department engine.

    Rescue crews pulled a man from the surf at Ocean Beach on Sunday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

    The department responded to a call of a person face down in the water at Ocean Beach near Judah Street just after 3 p.m. Beachgoers pulled the man out of the water and began CPR, fire officials said.

    When paramedic arrived, they continued CPR on the 45-year-old man as he was being transported to San Francisco General Hospital, fire officials said.

    The man's condition was not known, and no further details were available.

    The department also tweeted around 4 p.m. about assisting in a bay rescue of a kayaker between Piers 33 and 35 but indicated a San Francisco police marine unit was able to save the person, and there were no injuries in that incident.

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago
