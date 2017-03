Crews work to rescue a car that plunged off a hill in the Marin Headlands. (March 23, 2017)

Crews rescued a man who drove off a road in the Marin Headlands Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the car at around 11:30 a.m. went 80 to 100 feet off of Conzelman Road and down a hill.

The man was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.