Reservoirs Filling Up, Bay Area Prepares for Weekend Storm

Previously drought-stricken reservoirs in the Bay Area are filling up, or full already, prompting cheers from Californians after five years of bone-dry weather. But the bounty of water is also creating new concerns about flooding for those who live nearby.

The Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill was more than full: It was 100.9 percent of capacity on Thursday, for example.

But rising rivers, such as the Guadalupe River in San Jose, were making homeless advocates and people living in the surrounding outside encampments worried with more rain expected this weekend. Santa Clara County officials opened more beds this week because of the cold.

A strong blast of wet weather is expected to strike on Saturday with nearly ¾ of an inch expected to blanket lower elevations, according to NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri.

Santa Clara County Adds More Beds Because of Freezing Temps

Because of the bitter cold weather expected, Santa Clara County declared an "inclement weather episode" on Thursday evening meaning that more shelter beds will be available for homeless people who need to come indoors. Sharon Katsuda reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

Then, on Sunday, the system will meet up with a subtropical moisture tap and “boost” the region’s rain potential, Ranieri said. Higher elevations over the Santa Cruz Mountains could actually get 8 inches of rain by the end of the weekend. Large river stems and small creeks, such as the Napa, Russian and San Anselmo rivers, as well as streams, could reach near flood stage Sunday night into Monday.