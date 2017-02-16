Your house might not have a house cleaner today. Your favorite Indian or Mexican restaurant may be closed.

That's because many workers and shops across the nation, including the Bay Area, will be participating in a daylong action Thursday dubbed "A Day Without Immigrants," to protest against the executive orders President Donald Trump has signed on immigration. There are roughly 41 million immigrants in the United States, and there are an estimated 11 million immigrants who may be undocumented.

#DayofImmigrants was trending on Twitter, with people posting photos that read, "We pick, cook and serve your food," and "Roses are red, tacos are enjoyable, don't blame a Mexican just because you're employable." Many were in support of the day, but others, such as Paul Nehlen, tweeted: "Rooting for ICE every day but especially today because it's #Daywithoutimmigrants." Another Republican person in Tennessee tweeted that there is nothing wrong with immigrants, there's just a problem with "ILLEGAL immigrants."

The protest, which invites foreign-born people regardless of legal status, also hopes to demonstrate the economic impact of Latinos, in particular, in the United States. Studies indicate that if all undocumented people were deported, there would be losses of up to $551.6 million in just one year.

In San Jose, the La Placita shopping center will keep its doors closed throughout the day.

"I'm going to join, I'm also Mexican, although this legal here anyway I'm Mexican, it's my race," said Luciana Martinez, owner of an establishment in La Placita.

Martiz said that the undocumented population is very important to the U.S. economy, since those immigrants pay taxes.

The protest isn't just for Latinos. In Burlingame, the Michelin-rated Rasa Indian food restaurant will also close its doors in solidarity with the immigrant population.

"There is no America without immigrants," said owner Ajay Walia. "Especially in our industry it is important to take a stand."

In Morgan Hill, several groups including SIREN and the South Bay Labor Council plan to demonstrate at the Morgan Hill ICE office. Federal agents have been conducting raids in the last several weeks, rounding up immigrants, mostly in Los Angeles.

The move is quite risky, however, said Victor Garza, chair of the La Raza Roundtable de California in San Jose.

That's because even immigrants who are legal green card holders have been getting questioned, harassed and rounded up. Garza said he's not sure how many immigrants will actually shut down and show up.

"It's very scary for people to go out there," he said. "Even if they are legal, they are still afraid. I don't blame them if they don't."

That's why, he said, that American citizens should be out there on behalf of everyone else. "It might be immigrants this time," he said. "Next time, it will be you."