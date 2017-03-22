President Donald Trump signs a bill in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 21, 2017.

Richmond leaders on Tuesday announced plans to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and members of his administration over the executive order that promises to gut federal funding from sanctuary jurisdictions.

The lawsuit, to be filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, argues that executive order 13768 violates the fourth and 10th amendments and is vague, among other complaints. Both U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly are also named in the suit.

Trump signed executive order 13768, titled "Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States," on January 25, only five days into his administration. If enforced, it would have drastic consequences for cities across the Bay Area, which rely on federal grants for childcare, homeless services and other critical programs.

San Francisco filed suit against the order soon after it was signed.

Richmond, arguably one of the Bay Area's more progressive cities, was the first to establish sanctuary policies in Contra Costa County. Earlier this year, its City Council became the first in the country to pass a resolution calling for Trump’s impeachment, garnering nationwide attention for the city about 110,000 people.

City officials have scheduled a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the lawsuit.

Check back for updates.