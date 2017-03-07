A Richmond Police Officer on Monday was nearly run over before firing at a possible burglary suspect who fled the scene, police said. Pete Suratos reports.

A Richmond police officer on Tuesday was nearly run over before firing at a possible burglary suspect who fled the scene, police said.

The chaotic scene unfolded around 1:10 a.m. along the 1900 block of Carlson Boulevard when police received word about a possible burglary, police said. As officers walked to the scene, a suspect tried to hit one of the officers with their car.

At least one officer opened fire in the direction of the car, but the suspect managed to flee the scene, police said.

It is unclear if the suspect was hit during the shooting, according to police.

The officer nearly run over was not injured, police said.

Further information is unavailable at this time.