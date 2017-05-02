Richmond Police Searching For Missing Teen With Autism

Richmond police late Tuesday were searching for a missing 16-year-old boy diagnosed with autism.

Ramon Garcia was last seen at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, walking northbound on 23rd Street from Richmond High School, where he is a special education student, police said. Footage of him leaving the school campus was captured on school surveillance cameras after school staff realized he was missing at 3 p.m.

Ramon has a mental capacity of a 3-5-year-old child, police said. He is able to speak and comprehends when spoken to, although his thought process is delayed.

Ramon, who speaks English and Spanish, stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds and has brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt and dark gray shorts.

Police said Ramon has walked away from campus in the past. During a previous incident, he rode on an AC Transit bus to BART and went to San Francisco, where he was located. Public transit authorities and surrounding law enforcement agencies have been notified, police said.

Anyone who sees or encounters Ramon should call 911 or call Richmond police at (510) 233-1214.