It's probably just a little comedic relief, but you never know.

Rob Schneider, the lovable funny man, has penned his bid — on Twitter that is — to purchase the decrepit San Francisco 49ers from current owner and CEO Jed York.

"Dear Jed York," Schneider wrote. "There is a chance for change at the top! I will put together a consortium of buyers. Please sell me the 49ers."

The San Francisco native and longtime fan of the football franchise then elaborated on his plan to overhaul the struggling organization. Steve Young, the Hall of Fame quarterback who piloted the 49ers to a Super Bowl title in 1995, would be Schneider's pick for general manager.

York and the 49ers recently canned general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly after a dismal 2-14 season. Disgruntled fans have called for York to hand over his duties as well, but the front office leader says is staying put.

"I own this football team, and you don't dismiss owners," he said during a recent press conference.