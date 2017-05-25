Robbers Snatch MacBooks at Walnut Creek Apple Store

AP File image of Apple.

An Apple Store in Walnut Creek was hit Thursday by robbers who made off with several laptops.

The incident marks the second time the store on Main Street has been robbed in the past two months.

Police said four male suspects entered the store and grabbed five to seven laptops before running off.

Apple shoppers said even a twice-hit store is not enough to keep them away.

"I'm still going to shop here," shopper Mark Johnson said. "I hope they beef up security."

Within an hour of the robbery things were back to normal inside the store.

An investigation is ongoing and police said they are reviewing surveillance video.