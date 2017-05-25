Robbers Snatch MacBooks at Walnut Creek Apple Store | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Robbers Snatch MacBooks at Walnut Creek Apple Store

By Scott Budman

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    File image of Apple.

    An Apple Store in Walnut Creek was hit Thursday by robbers who made off with several laptops.

    The incident marks the second time the store on Main Street has been robbed in the past two months.

    Police said four male suspects entered the store and grabbed five to seven laptops before running off.

    Apple shoppers said even a twice-hit store is not enough to keep them away.

    "I'm still going to shop here," shopper Mark Johnson said. "I hope they beef up security."

    Within an hour of the robbery things were back to normal inside the store.

    An investigation is ongoing and police said they are reviewing surveillance video.

    Published 53 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices