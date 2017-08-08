An attempted robbery in San Jose Monday night morphed into a homicide investigation after a person was shot and killed, according to police. Kris Sanchez reports.

An apparent robbery in San Jose Monday night morphed into a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed, according to police.

The fatal shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. at a liquor store along the 2800 block of Quimby Road in East San Jose, police said.

The suspect in the shooting has not been located at this time, according to police.



Responding officers found the male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting is not yet known at this time.

Further details were not immediately available as San Jose police continue to investigate the shooting.

