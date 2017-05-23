A burger joint employee suffered two gunshot wounds during an apparent armed robbery in San Leandro early Tuesday, police said. Pete Suratos reports.

The suspected thief and shooter busted out of Sam's Super Burger with cash and escaped into the darkness just as an officer arrived, according to Rick DeCosta from the San Leandro Police Department.

The officer happened to be in area of E. 14th Street and Dutton Avenue when "he heard something that just didn't sound right," DeCosta said. As the officer pulled up to the scene, a person wearing dark clothing exited the building and fled west.

Sensing that something might be wrong inside the establishment, the officer checked the business and found an employee suffering from two gunshot wounds to the leg, DeCosta said.

Other officers set up a perimeter in the area around the restaurant in hopes of finding the suspected shooter and thief, but their efforts were unsuccessful. K-9s were utilized in the roughly hour-long search before authorities called it off.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not available.

