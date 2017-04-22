First inning home runs by Adam Rosales and Ryon Healy backed Jharel Cotton, who went six strong innings, as the A's beat the Mariners 4-3 Saturday afternoon at the Coliseum.
The victory is the A's fifth in a row.
Rosales, making his first appearance in the leadoff spot since 2012, homered on the third pitch from Mariners starter Ariel Miranda. After Jed Lowrie singled to left, Ryon Healy followed with a two-run homer into the left field bleachers.
Khris Davis drove in his 12 run of the season on a groundout in the third inning.
Cotton allowed six hits, two earned runs and walked two while striking out two.
The A's go for the four-game sweep on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm.
Published 1 minute ago