Adam Rosales #16 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by third base coach Chip Hale #4 after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at the Oakland Coliseum on April 22, 2017 in Oakland, California.

First inning home runs by Adam Rosales and Ryon Healy backed Jharel Cotton, who went six strong innings, as the A's beat the Mariners 4-3 Saturday afternoon at the Coliseum.

The victory is the A's fifth in a row.

Rosales, making his first appearance in the leadoff spot since 2012, homered on the third pitch from Mariners starter Ariel Miranda. After Jed Lowrie singled to left, Ryon Healy followed with a two-run homer into the left field bleachers.

Khris Davis drove in his 12 run of the season on a groundout in the third inning.

Cotton allowed six hits, two earned runs and walked two while striking out two.

The A's go for the four-game sweep on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm.