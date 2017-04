Starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija #29 of the San Francisco Giants throws against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 23, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

Jeff Samardzija allowed seven runs as the Rockies crushed the Giants' starting rotation in a four-game sweep on the road for San Francisco.

The Giants lost 8-0 Sunday in Colorado at Coors Field.

San Francisco is now 6-13 on the season.