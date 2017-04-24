Runway Work Triggers Delays, Cancellations at San Francisco International Airport | NBC Bay Area
Runway Work Triggers Delays, Cancellations at San Francisco International Airport

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A runway construction project at San Francisco International Airport is causing headaches for some travelers, and the issue won't be going away anytime soon.

    Over the weekend and into Monday, dozens of flights were either canceled or delayed while crews repaved and upgraded Runway 28L, according to airport officials. A total of 50 departing and arriving flights on Monday had been canceled as of 6:30 a.m.

    The construction schedule calls for the runway to be shut down on nine weekends through June 16, with the exception of Memorial Day, airport officials said. The closures began on March 31. The closures typically occur between 6 p.m. Friday until noon Monday but are subject to change, the airport said.

    Runway 28L, which is used primarily for arriving flights, is getting a fresh coat of pavement as well as new LED centerline lights, the airport said.

