SF Emergency Services Caught Off Guard By Record Heat - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

SF Emergency Services Caught Off Guard By Record Heat

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SF Emergency Services Caught Off Guard By Record Heat
    NBC Bay Area
    San Francisco hospitals were overwhelmed with emergencies as the city's temperatures hit record highs over the weekend. (Sept. 4, 2017)

    The severity of the weekend heat wave caught San Francisco emergency crews off guard, NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit has learned.

    San Francisco's 911 received roughly double the number of calls for help it normally does, sources told NBC Bay Area. And in a rare move Saturday, the unit had to ask for assistance from other public and private ambulance services outside the city, activating its "mutual aid" system.

    Hospitals in the city were inundated with heat-related emergencies as the high temperature hit a record 106 degrees on Friday and 102 Saturday.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices