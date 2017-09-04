SF Emergency Services Caught Off Guard By Record Heat

San Francisco hospitals were overwhelmed with emergencies as the city's temperatures hit record highs over the weekend. (Sept. 4, 2017)

The severity of the weekend heat wave caught San Francisco emergency crews off guard, NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit has learned.

San Francisco's 911 received roughly double the number of calls for help it normally does, sources told NBC Bay Area. And in a rare move Saturday, the unit had to ask for assistance from other public and private ambulance services outside the city, activating its "mutual aid" system.

Hospitals in the city were inundated with heat-related emergencies as the high temperature hit a record 106 degrees on Friday and 102 Saturday.