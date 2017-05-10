SF Man Fighting for His Life After Brutal Attack in Atlanta | NBC Bay Area
SF Man Fighting for His Life After Brutal Attack in Atlanta

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Courtesy of the Calub family
    Mark Calub

    A San Francisco man was fighting for his life Wednesday night after being randomly attacked during a trip to Atlanta.

    Police said Mark Calub was leaving a nightclub Saturday with two friends when a group of men approached and started beating them. The suspects were captured on surveillance video.

    Calub was found bleeding from his head, and his parents immediately flew to Atlanta to be with their son. Back in San Francisco, his friends were in disbelief.

    "We're all in shock; we're all beside ourselves," one friend said.

    Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help Calub and his family. It had raised just over $2,300 of a $50,000 goal as of late Wednesday night.

