SF Police Seek Help in Finding Suspects in Window Shootings

A bullet hole is seen in the front window of a restaurant in San Francisco. (March 2, 2017)

Shooters have been targeting businesses in the Richmond district of San Francisco, including crowded restaurants, and police have very little to go on trying to find who is responsible.

For the past few weeks, police believe, the same suspects have shot into 10 windows around the city and may now be targeting businesses in Daly City.

Ravi Singh, of the Star of India restaurant in San Francisco, said security video on Sunday shows a car pass by on Geary Street then a crack is heard. Someone fired something into the window of the restaurant about 7:20 p.m., leaving what looks like a bullet hole, Singh said.

"There was glass on the table here and the customer sitting right over here," Singh said, pointing out the proximity of the shot. "Thank god no one was hurt."

Five minutes later, just blocks away, diners at Assab restaurant got a similar scare. An object passed through a window and curtain.

Police did not find a bullet or a BB at either location.

Initially, the restaurant owners thought they were being targeted.

"If you look at that, it looks like someone shot a very clean shot," Singh said about the hole in his window.

A concerned neighbor sent flowers to the Star of India, with a note saying, "This land is my land, this land is your land."

San Francisco police said a total of five businesses on Geary were hit Sunday night, along with two others in different parts of the city last month.

In Daly City, police are investigating three similar cases. An object shattered the window at Boulevard Cafe on Feb. 19. A window at Original Joe's in Westlake also was hit, with a window being shattered near a roomful of diners. Next door, a broken window at Uber was repaired.

Diners aren't amused.

"I don't think much of it," one restaurant patron said. "Insanity is what it is."

Police are seeking the public's help. Anyone with information or who may have seen something should call Sgt. Kerow at 415-668-8003 or call the Richmond Station Anonymous Tip Line at 415-668-7387.