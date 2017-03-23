The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office on Thursday will ask the city’s Board of Supervisors to fund a pilot program that would equip 30 deputies with body cameras and then expand to all 850. Pete Suratos reports.

Thwarting another possible controversy, San Francisco supervisors on Thursday will discuss funding a pilot program that would equip jail deputies with body cameras.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has proposed equipping 30 deputies with body cameras and then expanding to all 850.

The initial focus would be on jail 4, which is on the seventh floor of the Hall of Justice where, two years ago, deputies were accused of forcing inmates to fight each other.

Problems with visibility and surveillance camera coverage also plague the San Francisco jail.

If the sheriff’s department is successful in securing the roughly $135,000 needed for the purchase, the body-worn cameras will be mostly used to track emergency calls, fights, and any possible criminal activity.

San Francisco would join the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, which approved body cameras for its jail guards in January. This comes after three inmates were accused of and are currently on trial for beating a mentally ill inmate, Michael Tyree, to death.

The Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet at City Hall at 10 a.m.

