San Francisco police is investigating an overnight crash that injured two SFPD police officers after a car reportedly carrying Raiders player Aldon Smith crashed into a patrol car.

Smith also played for the San Francisco 49ers. His girlfriend was driving the car that crashed into the police vehicle. She was arrested under suspicion of DUI. Smith was detained by San Francisco police for sobriety reasons.

SFPD spokesperson Officer Reuca said that the crash took place as the police car was leaving the San Francisco public safety building on 3rd street at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Smith's car collided with the police car which was carrying three police officers. Two of the officers were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries after the crash.

This developing story will be updated.