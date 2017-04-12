SFPD Officers Cleared in Shooting of Amilcar Perez-Lopez: DA

San Francisco police officers will not be charged in the shooting death of Amilcar Perez-Lopez, District Attorney George Gascón said Wednesday.

Perez-Lopez, a Guatemalan man, was fatally shot by officers in the Mission District on Feb. 26, 2015. Officers at the time were responding to a 911 report of a man running with a knife down Folsom Street toward 25th Street, chasing another man, officials said.

“I take my responsibility in these cases incredibly seriously,” Gascón said. “It is my sworn duty to follow the facts and the law, wherever that may lead.”

The DA's Office launched an investigation shortly after the shooting. Activists criticized the slow pace of the investigation and in August held a vigil and rally to mark the 18-month anniversary of Lopez's death.

Gascon said the investigation was delayed in part because some witnesses came forward a year or more after the incident, opening up new lines of inquiry and prompting investigators to seek input from expert witnesses, Gascon previously said.

