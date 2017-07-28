Rape cases are on the rise in some of San Francisco's most popular neighborhoods. (Published Friday, July 28, 2017)

SFPD Says City's Nightife is Partly to Blame for Uptick in Rape Cases

Rape cases are on the rise in some of San Francisco's most popular neighborhoods.

A report in the San Francisco Examiner indicates about 9 percent of the reported rapes in San Francisco this year have taken place in this Marina District, where you can find a number of clubs and restaurants.

But industry insiders say it’s unfair to place the blame on these businesses.

NBC Bay Area did some digging on overall rape stats in San Francisco and found:

Investigative Feds Say Oakland ISIS Sympathizer Wanted to Kill Thousands

-- 223 rapes in San Francisco in 2017.

-- 20 rapes in the northern station area (Marina to Hayes Valley, including Polk Gulch and the Fillmore — neighborhoods cluttered with bars, restaurants and clubs).

-- Rape cases are hard to prosecute (police captain in northern district claims that a number of the reported rape cases involve people who know one another).

-- Industry insiders want to work with law enforcement.

The 223 reported rapes this year so far is almost identical to the number at this point last year in San Francisco, which stood at 224.

According to the Examiner, SFPD is stepping up communication with businesses near the northern station to raise awareness.