San Francisco

SF's Aquarium by the Bay Will Welcome New River Otter Named Tahoe

By Bay City News

    Aquarium by the Bay
    Tahoe the river otter.

    A new baby otter has joined the aquatic family at the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco aquarium officials announced Sunday.

    Baby Tahoe, a juvenile North American river otter, will make his official debut on April 14 at the aquarium, which is located near the edge of Pier 39 at The Embarcadero.

    Aquarium officials said Tahoe joins otters Shasta, Baxter, Ryer and the more then 20,000 fish, sharks, and other sea creatures that call the aquarium home.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago
