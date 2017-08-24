The uproar over the reinstatement of a SJSU professor after sexual harassment allegations has reportedly stopped his return to class. Robert Handa reports. (Published Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017)

On Thursday morning, SJSU, in a memo to Education Counseling students, said Lewis Aptekar will be replaced as instructor of a Master's research class.

As NBC Bay Area reported Wednesday night, SJSU canceled Aptekar's other class on trauma and crisis intervention.

Aptekar was given the two classes after being reinstated, and the student pressure worked to remove him from the classroom. But a lot of issues remain up in the air.

"What we are seeing today is that Professor Aptekar will not be teaching these two courses," SJSU spokeswoman Pat Harris said. "He will remain part of the department for now, and there is an ongoing discussion."

The moves came after a growing number of students expressed their concerns.

"As a female student, I'm relieved at this point to hear that these classes are out of his hands," student Celina Cesena said. "That said, it was also met with some concern and disappointment for the case of students who ... needed it to graduate, and now it's canceled."

Aptekar had been on paid leave after an SJSU investigation concluded he had sexually harassed a student by inquiring if she was single and interested in dating him.

The students told NBC Bay Area that Aptekar was not the instructor listed on the two classes when they signed up.

They said they were upset by the switch and would be uncomfortable in his class or meeting in his office.

Aptekar has not returned messages seeking comment.

The administration has offered alternative classes, but so far some students can't work them into their schedules.

