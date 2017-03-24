Salvador Vasquez-Oliva has been arrested on suspicion of a quadruple homicide in Sacramento, police say. (March 24, 2017)

A 56-year-old suspect, who was detained in San Francisco on Thursday in connection with a quadruple homicide investigation in Sacramento, has now been arrested, according to police.

The man was identified by Sacramento police on Twitter around 7 a.m. Friday as Salvador Vasquez-Oliva. He was detained near Pierce Street and Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco on Thursday and is now in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail, police said.

Sacramento police tweeted just after 10 a.m. Thursday that four bodies had been found in a home in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue.

Police made the gruesome discovery in the South Land Park neighborhood, south of downtown, after a family member requested a welfare check at 7 a.m. Patrol officers got no response and made entry into the house, according to police spokeswoman Linda Matthew.

Suspect Detained in San Francisco in Connection With Quadruple Homicide Investigation in Sacramento

A suspect was detained in San Francisco on Thursday in connection with a quadruple homicide investigation in Sacramento, police said. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Thursday, March 23, 2017)

"This does not appear to be a random act," Matthew said. "We believe the victims were known to the suspect."

Sources told NBC Bay Area's sister station KCRA that the four victims were a mother, her two daughters and a niece. And a woman said she is the mother of the victim.

"I don’t know anything about what’s going on; it’s my daughter," said Anne Marie Smith. "I don’t know what’s going on. I’ll find out when I get down there."

Sources also said that Vasquez-Oliva is the woman’s estranged husband and the children’s father.

Investigators were processing the scene Thursday to collect forensic evidence. Officers are also canvassing the neighborhood looking for additional witnesses, Matthew said.

A 35-year resident of the Sacramento neighborhood told KCRA that he had never seen such a large police presence in the area. Police believe the killings occurred around midnight Thursday.

"You don’t see stuff like this here," neighbor Luciano Fraga said.

Sacramento police have not provided details about how the victims died or a possible motive.

Video Discovery Bay Murder Trial Kicks Off with Opening Statements

NBC Bay Area's Cheryl Hurd and Chuck Coppola contributed to this report.