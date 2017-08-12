The Coronado 15 North American Championships kicked off Friday in Half Moon Bay with 17 sailboats teams competing for the cup.

More than one dozen sailboat crews from cities along the West Coast will face off on Half Moon Bay's waters this weekend for three full days of racing. But they'll need to be more than fast.

The Coronado 15 North American Championships are scored together in series and — while it's a race — coming in first isn't always the most important part.

"Consistency is absolutely key," said Scott Pyne, rear commodore of the Half Moon Yacht Club. "Every race is scored separately. So, somebody who finishes second or third in each regatta consistently will wind up with a better series score than someone who sometimes finishes first and sometimes finishes ninth or tenth."

The sailboat teams are each racing the Coronado 15, one of the most common recreational and racing boats used in the United States.

The event continues Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Half Moon Bay Yacht Club, but good views of the races can be seen from Mavericks Beach as well, according to Pyne.

If you can't make it out this year, the event is shared with two other yacht clubs in Seattle and San Diego and is set to return to Half Moon Bay in 2020.