Cloud computing giant Salesforce is celebrating the laying of the final beam — known in construction terms as "topping off" — at its new headquarters in downtown San Francisco Thursday.

The building, located at 415 Mission Street, is 1,070 feet high and is the tallest office building in the U.S. west of Chicago, CNBC reported.

When completed, the 61-story steel and glass tower will surpass New York City's Chrysler Building. A dramatic crown of glass, metal mullions, and partially open metal screen will sit atop the tower, according to the contruction firm, Clark Construction.

The building site is still under construction, and the tower can be seen from miles away, dominating the San Francisco skyline, which has been changing drastically.

You can watch the progress of the construction tower here.

Salesforce Tower Topping Off Ceremony