San Anselmo Residents, Merchants Urge Solution to Flooding

Rising water in San Anselmo that triggered a downtown evacuation and emergency alarms earlier this month delivered an unwelcome scare to residents and business owners in the North Bay town.

Carlos Mock knows what it's like to have flood waters from Corte Madera creek wash through his Benvenuto Salon. The rising water on Jan. 10 gave him yet another scare.

"It gets dramatic, especially when you have clients sitting in chairs and police come over and say, 'You might want to get ready for evacuation; the creek is rising up,'" Mock said.

In 2015, residents voted down a water detention project. Now, the Town Council is again searching for a solution to the recurring floods that have been happening for years. The council considered four flood control options Tuesday night, including a detention basin in a new location.

"That's what makes detention basins attractive; you can hold water back and do improvements in the creek, but you've got less because you've detained it in a detention basin," Mock said.

While plans are considered, sand bags line the streets of downtown San Anselmo and tensions rise, leaving residents and business owners hoping for the best.

"We can only hope they come together for a solution," Mock said.