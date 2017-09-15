Sarah Roark (right) was arrested for carrying a large sign during a protest at UC Berkeley. (Sept. 15, 2017)

A San Bruno woman was arrested for carrying a large sign outside conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's speech at UC Berkeley.

The woman was one of nine people arrested for allegedly carrying banned weapons, police said.

The large sign carried by Sarah Roark is about 5 feet by 3 and a half feet wide and made of cardboard and paper.

Roark, 44, said she had no idea the sign violated demonstration rules set by the Berkeley Police Department. Her arrest was captured on video.

"I wish that I could say that I was shocked," Roark said. "My heart doesn't want to believe what I have been seeing, but my eyes don't lie to me. So I wish I could say I was shocked. I was deeply disappointed."

Roark is active in the Berkeley anti-facism movement, speaking out on the streets and on social media. But her husband said she is never violent.

"She's a very big proponent of peaceful protesting and believes very strongly that is the way to effect change," husband Brett Roark said.

But the large poster board does violate Berkeley police's list of banned items at Thursday's demonstrations.

Among the more than 40 items, no signs larger than 30 inches by 30 inches are listed.

Even though Roark's sign fit the construction material requirements because it was made with only cardboard and paper, it was too big.

RAW: A Woman Injured at the Berkeley Protest

A woman found injured on the ground during a protest in Berkeley. (Published Friday, Sept. 15, 2017)

Roark said she plans to remain active in the movement and hold her head high doing it.

"I'm proud of what I did and the rest is on video for all to see."