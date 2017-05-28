Finding that perfect topping-rich, mouth-watering, juicy hamburger doesn't require Bay Area residents to go very far.

That's because seven burgers perfected right here in San Francisco made Thrillist's "100 Best Burgers in America" list, as crafted by the company's burger critic.

The Drive-In Cheeseburger With Grilled Onion from Garaje topped the list of San Francisco joints with best burger choice. Critic Kevin Alexander couldn't seem to find anything wrong with his No. 10 selection.

"This is a no-frills, Cali-style burger at its very best," he wrote. "Soft, pliable, lightly griddled bun. Special sauce. Pickles. Well-grilled onion. Lightly salted meat that has a great char and just enough pink to be juicy. Perfectly melted American cheese blending it all together. I kept looking for problems with it but none came up. Each element was done incredibly well, and the burger is a damn steal at under $10."

Twelve spots away, the Black Sands Burger from Black Sands Brewery checked in at No. 22 on Alexander's list. The food critic said the restaurant "likely makes the most underrated burger in all of San Francisco."

"This is a burger I sampled on a whim late one night after eating lot of other more famous SF burgers," Alexander wrote. "And it was so good that I had no choice but to go back two more times just to make sure I wasn't hallucinating the flavors.

Six positions down on the list, WesBurger 'N' More was praised for its All-American burger. For $11, eaters can feast on a classic burger stacked with lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce and American cheese.

The bite that Alexander eats "more frequently than any other burger in SF" belongs to The Trick Dog from Trick Dog. This burger was good enough to be named the 51st best burger in the nation on the critic's list.



The Best Damn Grass Fed Cheesburger from 4505 Burgers & BBQ grabbed the No. 54 spot. Alexander lauded the joint for having "the best freshly baked bun in SF" and beef that is " loosely ground, perfectly cooked, fresh, and pure."

Nopa's Wood Grilled Hamburger (No. 65) and the fancy Spruce Burger (No. 78) from Spruce rounded out San Francisco's best burger options.

Alexander journeyed to 30 cities and chowed down on 330 burgers during his year-long quest to name the best burger in America. Obviously, he didn't get to try everything so don't be bummed if your favorite burger didn't make the cut. Alexander plans to update his list every year.

