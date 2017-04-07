SF Blasts Pepsi Over Use of Police Logo in Kendall Jenner Ad

Pepsi's latest ad controversy has a connection to the Bay Area.

It turns out the logo of the San Francisco Police Department shows up in behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the Kendall Jenner protest Pepsi spot which prompted an online backlash, and eventually had to be pulled.

TMZ first reported that Pepsi never asked San Francisco police if they could copy SFPD’s logo, which shows up on a cop’s shirt sleeve in footage that was released online along with the words, “San Francisco Police.” The emblem also shows an eagle spreading its wings, similar to what is in an official SFPD uniform.

San Francisco police told NBC Bay Area that the agency’s own officers first noticed the SFPD logo in the footage.

TMZ reported that SFPD and the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office is looking into whether any legal lines were crossed when Pepsi decided to use the SFPD logo on the officers.

San Francisco police confirmed to NBC Bay Area that they were looking into it.

“It’s just unfortunate that people feel disrespected due to whatever images they’re seeing from the advertisement,” said Robert Ruca of SFPD.

The “Live for Now Moments” ad was criticized for being “tone deaf,” and some said it evoked images of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans last year in Louisiana.

"Pepsi did not have permission to use the San Francisco Police Department logo," City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement.

"We're demanding that Pepsi not run any footage or photos associated with this ad that reference the San Francisco Police Department.

He added: "If they don't comply, we will explore all legal options. There is nothing San Franciscan about Pepsi's ham-handed attempt here to fatten its own bottom line."

Pepsi has not yet issued a comment.

Bay City News Contributed to this report.

