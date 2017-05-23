United Airlines flight 1579 was evacuated late Tuesday on the tarmac of Newark Liberty International Airport.

A United Airlines flight headed for San Francisco was evacuated late Tuesday due to apparent engine fire, officials said.

About 100 passengers aboard United Airlines flight 1579 had to evacuate on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. A passenger aboard that flight said they were waiting on the tarmac when the pilot announced they had to evacuate.

United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said air traffic control notified the crew about flames coming from one of the engines of the San Francisco-bound plane.

"The crew immediately deployed the slides and evacuated the aircraft," Guerin said.

Newark Airport officials reported five minor injuries in the incident.

The emergency prompted the FAA to issue a ground stop at Newark Airport.