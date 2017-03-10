People line up outside Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, hoping to buy tickets to watch "Hamilton: An American Musical." (March 10, 2017)

The runaway Broadway hit “Hamilton” begins preview performances in San Francisco on Friday and neighboring businesses are hoping the excitement gives them a boost.

With the buzz surrounding the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, tickets to the Orpheum Theatre showing have been hard to come by. Opening night is on March 23, and when tickets were made available, people began lining up around the block to get their hands on them.

On Wednesday, officials offered 44 $10 tickets for every performance of the hit via an online lottery.

One Los Angeles man lined up three hours before the box office opened Friday on Market Street.

“I was in the area and figured why not give it a shot?” said Martin Duran.

Duran said he tried his hand at the online lottery, but was unsuccessful. He was thrilled to spend $185 each on two tickets – even though the seats didn’t offer an unobstructed view of the stage.

Linda King, of San Francisco, decided Friday to test her luck for tickets to a performance in May.

"I stopped in to see if I could score some tickets, which I did for 90 bucks each," she said. "They’re not great at all, but I believe in miracles."

On the resale market, StubHub shows tickets are selling for $500 and up. Some are going for as much as $2,850.

Down the street, SAMS American Eatery on Market Street boasts a "Hamilton"-themed menu.

Owner Jeannie Kim said usually cast and crew members from the Orpheum Theatre stop by. So she recently spruced up the restaurant in anticipation.

“We decided we’re going to do a little remodel before Hamilton comes in,” she said.

Michael Rodriguez, who owns the Cadillac Bar and Grill on 9th Street, said he has "probably about 50 percent more reservations" than a typical Friday night.

The Mexican restaurant extended hours, and added valet service, extra seating and staff.

“It’s special for 'Hamilton' I think because its popularity will bring a whole new crowd to the area and I want to impress them, I want to introduce the place,” he said.