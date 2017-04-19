San Francisco Cable Car Conductor Stole Fare Money: Muni Official | NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Cable Car Conductor Stole Fare Money: Muni Official

By Associated Press

    Getty Images file
    File image of cable car.

    A conductor of San Francisco's iconic cable cars has been charged with embezzlement for allegedly stealing cash he collected from riders.

    District Attorney George Gascon says 61-year-old Albert Williams, of Napa, was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of misappropriation of public money and embezzlement.

    Gascon says an investigation showed that Williams hid the true amount of cash he collected and pocketed hundreds of dollars in cash from cable car riders. How much Williams allegedly stole was not released.

    The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency says it will strengthen its oversight of cash transactions and may no longer take cash payments in its cable car system.

    Built in the 19th century, San Francisco's cable cars are one of the city's biggest tourist attractions.

    A one-way cable car ride costs $7.

    Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
