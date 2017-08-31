San Francisco Comic Con Brings Geeky Fun Labor Day Weekend - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Heat Advisory Across Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Francisco Comic Con Brings Geeky Fun Labor Day Weekend

By Jennifer Gonzalez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Francisco Comic Con Brings Geeky Fun Labor Day Weekend
    Getty Images
    Comic Con is coming to San Francisco Labor Day weekend with several celebrity guests scheduled to appear and meet fans. (Aug. 31, 2017)

    Comic Con is coming to San Francisco’s Moscone Center this Labor Day weekend and the events are jam packed with comic books, cosplay and several celebrity appearances.

    The three day convention will host celebrities such as Peter Capaldi from “Dr. Who,” Sean Astin from “Lord of the Rings,” Nichelle Nicholas from “Star Trek,” Summer Glau from "River Tam in Firefly," Cary Elwes from the “Princess Bride,” and many more. 

    Besides geeking out over your favorite on-screen characters, visitors will also find costume contests, a cosplay parade, comic artists, comic retailers and even kid-friendly activities.

    The convention runs from Friday – Sunday, Sept. 1-3; ticket prices range between $30-$80 for adults and kids under the age of 12 can get in for free.

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices