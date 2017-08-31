Comic Con is coming to San Francisco Labor Day weekend with several celebrity guests scheduled to appear and meet fans. (Aug. 31, 2017)

Comic Con is coming to San Francisco’s Moscone Center this Labor Day weekend and the events are jam packed with comic books, cosplay and several celebrity appearances.

The three day convention will host celebrities such as Peter Capaldi from “Dr. Who,” Sean Astin from “Lord of the Rings,” Nichelle Nicholas from “Star Trek,” Summer Glau from "River Tam in Firefly," Cary Elwes from the “Princess Bride,” and many more.

Besides geeking out over your favorite on-screen characters, visitors will also find costume contests, a cosplay parade, comic artists, comic retailers and even kid-friendly activities.

The convention runs from Friday – Sunday, Sept. 1-3; ticket prices range between $30-$80 for adults and kids under the age of 12 can get in for free.