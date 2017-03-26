San Francisco's Professional Soccer Team Kicks Off Inaugural Campaign | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

San Francisco's Professional Soccer Team Kicks Off Inaugural Campaign

By Brendan Weber

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area
    Members of the San Francisco Deltas practice.

    The Bay Area on Saturday officially welcomed its newest member to the professional sports community.

    The San Francisco Deltas from the North American Soccer League kicked off their inaugural season with a 1-1 draw against the Indy Eleven during the first regular season match of 2017.

    San Francisco's only current professional soccer club calls Kezar Stadium, which is the former home of the San Francisco 49ers, its home pitch.

    A total of 4,133 fans on Sunday turned out for the historic opening match, according to the team.

    Investors with ties to Bay Area companies such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple helped fund the club during its inception. Tapping into the technology of Silicon Valley, the Deltas broadcast all of their home matches live on Twitter.

    While Major League Soccer acts as the nation's premier soccer league, the NASL is a second-tier division. The NASL features eight squads including FC Edmonton, Indy Eleven, Jacksonville Armada FC, Miami FC, New York Cosmos, North Carolina FC and Puerto Rico FC.

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices