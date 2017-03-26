The Bay Area on Saturday officially welcomed its newest member to the professional sports community.

The San Francisco Deltas from the North American Soccer League kicked off their inaugural season with a 1-1 draw against the Indy Eleven during the first regular season match of 2017.

San Francisco's only current professional soccer club calls Kezar Stadium, which is the former home of the San Francisco 49ers, its home pitch.

A total of 4,133 fans on Sunday turned out for the historic opening match, according to the team.

Investors with ties to Bay Area companies such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple helped fund the club during its inception. Tapping into the technology of Silicon Valley, the Deltas broadcast all of their home matches live on Twitter.

While Major League Soccer acts as the nation's premier soccer league, the NASL is a second-tier division. The NASL features eight squads including FC Edmonton, Indy Eleven, Jacksonville Armada FC, Miami FC, New York Cosmos, North Carolina FC and Puerto Rico FC.