Droves of San Francisco Giants aficionados on Saturday busted out their ball caps and trademark orange and black gear for the annual Fan Fest at AT&T Park.

They were offered a wide array of activities at the ballpark, including a self-guided tour of the team's club house, photographs with the World Series trophies and, weather permitting, playing catch on the field.

Several players, including Hunter Pence, Derek Law, Mac Williamson and George Kontos, as well as manager Bruce Bochy attended the event. They signed photographs, interacted with fans and took photographs at various locations throughout the park.

The event is free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, and take public transportation as parking is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Giants offered a livestream of the festivities.