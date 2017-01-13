What's Next for San Francisco's Iconic Lefty O'Doul's?

Anyone who truly knows San Francisco knows where to find Lefty's. Soon, that may no longer be the case. Thom Jensen reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017)

Lefty O'Doul's, a landmark San Francisco watering hole located in Union Square since the 1950s, is slated to close its doors on Feb. 3 because of a landlord-tenant dispute, leaving many devoted customers to wonder what the future holds for the iconic eatery.

Lefty's failed to secure a new long-term lease, but those close to the situation are expected to announce a potential relocation during a 10 a.m. press conference.

The restaurant's managers told NBC Bay Area that they will try to replicate the inside of Lefty's at a new location. That's good news to employee Stacey Seldner and others.

"It's very important for everybody," Seldner said. "This is a very popular, wonderful place."

Named after former San Francisco pitcher and manager Francis "Lefty" O'Doul, it's a favorite spot for fans and regulars.

"This is a San Francisco treasure," Stefano Cassolato said. "Anytime you could possibly lose a San Francisco treasure you feel a great loss."

Customer Tom Stanley added that Lefty's has everything one could ever wish for when it comes to a neighborhood bar and restaurant.

"They got a lot of beers on tap," he said. "They got a lot of meat and potatoes, and (mararoni) and cheese. What else do you need?"