San Francisco Officials Unveil New Potrero Hill Public Park

San Francisco city officials Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new open space in the Potrero Hill neighborhood on what was once an underused dead end street.

The new Daggett Plaza is a one-acre space at the intersection of 16th and 7th streets, close to U.S. Interstate 280, on the former Daggett Street right of way.

The new plaza includes a lawn area, play and seating areas, a fenced-off dog run, a public art piece titled Mission Marsh Bears and landscaping.

It was built by developer Equity Residential at a cost of $4.9 million in return for a credit toward project impact fees on a neighboring development at 1000 16th St. Equity will also maintain the park site, which will be owned by the city and managed by a local nonprofit.

"As we continue to provide critical new housing for San Francisco families, we need to make sure that these residents can enjoy nearby open spaces," said Mayor Ed Lee, who attended an opening celebration at the plaza Wednesday along with Supervisor Malia Cohen. "Public-private partnerships like this one enable us to meet those needs while serving the continued growth of our neighborhoods."