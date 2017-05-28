San Francisco's Tallest Residence Seeks $42 Million

The tallest residence west of the Mississippi River is on the market for a whopping $42 million, and it's giving future residents a 360-degree perspective of San Francisco. Located in the Yerba Buena neighborhood, the Orlando Diaz-Azcuy-designed penthouse sits at an elevation of 700 feet, features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and sunrise to sunset views.

"The penthouse is the pinnacle of a rare and special building located in the heart of one of the world's greatest cities," Matt Lituchy, CIO of the Jay Paul Company, said.

The 6,941-square-foot penthouse features a foyer, a formal dining room and dramatic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Transamerica Building, Sausalito and Treasure Island. And that's only on the west side of the penthouse.

On the penthouse's east side, there is a family room, breakfast nook, kitchen with a Sub-Zero full tower refrigerator and freezer, two dishwashers, double ovens, and a kitchen island. Residents can enjoy sunrise and sunset views from any area of the great room.

Among other benefits, residents will be offered access to exceptional amenities within the home and building, including an elevator that goes directly from the penthouse to the parking garage for privacy.

The $42 million penthouse will be ready for a future homeowner in 2018.