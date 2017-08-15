Burlington Coat Factory Security Guard Shoots, Injures Suspected Shoplifter - NBC Bay Area
Burlington Coat Factory Security Guard Shoots, Injures Suspected Shoplifter

By Rhea Mahbubani

    Police on the scene of a shooting at 5th and Howard streets in San Francisco. (Aug. 15, 2017)

    A Burlington Coat Factory security guard on Tuesday shot and wounded a suspected shoplifter, police said.

    Police said that the guard opened fire during a confrontation with the suspect and hit him once, likely in the leg. Surveillance cameras at the shop at 5th and Howard streets captured the incident around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

    The alleged shoplifter was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. 

    The case is under investigation and the security guard is answering the police department's questions.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago
