Police on the scene of a shooting at 5th and Howard streets in San Francisco. (Aug. 15, 2017)

A Burlington Coat Factory security guard on Tuesday shot and wounded a suspected shoplifter, police said.

Police said that the guard opened fire during a confrontation with the suspect and hit him once, likely in the leg. Surveillance cameras at the shop at 5th and Howard streets captured the incident around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

The alleged shoplifter was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The case is under investigation and the security guard is answering the police department's questions.

