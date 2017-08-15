A Burlington Coat Factory security guard on Tuesday shot and wounded a suspected shoplifter, police said.
Police said that the guard opened fire during a confrontation with the suspect and hit him once, likely in the leg. Surveillance cameras at the shop at 5th and Howard streets captured the incident around 2:30 p.m., according to police.
The alleged shoplifter was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
The case is under investigation and the security guard is answering the police department's questions.
