One person was shot in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Multiple shots were reported around 10:40 a.m. in the Oceanview area around Plymouth Avenue and Broad Street. Police said there was at least one victim, but added that there could possibly be more.

Police also tweeted around 10:50 a.m. that roads around the crime scene have been shut down. Muni buses are not passing through the neighborhood and people have been encouraged to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

