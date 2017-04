A San Francisco Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo.

The discovery of a suspicious package that was later deemed safe prompted the brief closure of Westfield San Francisco Centre on Saturday morning.

Police began the investigation around 9:45 a.m. They urged people to avoid the mall and also closed Jessie and Mission streets between 4th and 5th streets.

Around 11:05 a.m., however, police said that the mall and streets would soon be reopened.

No further details were immediately available.