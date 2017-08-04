Three people were injured in a shooting Thursday at Dolores Park in San Francisco, police said. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017)

Gunshots pierced the air Thursday afternoon, interrupting a sunny afternoon at Dolores Park and injuring three people, including a teenager.

Two men, ages 37 and 69, and a 16-year-old boy were rushed to San Francisco General Hospital following the shooting. The younger of the two men sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other two's wounds are considered non-life threatening, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department has stepped up security at the park, a wildly popular haunt that is well-known for its spectacular views of the City by the Bay.

A witness, who calls himself "The Hatter," told NBC Bay Area that about five to six people got into an argument with another group on the steps to a pedestrian bridge off Church Street around 3 p.m.

“I went to see if everyone was OK, mediate, make sure to be the one to calm everyone down," "The Hatter" recalled. Instead he heard, "They're strapped!"

He said the gunman fired at least six shots. "The Hatter" felt one of the bullets hit the ground next to him and a fragment nicked his leg.

The suspects were wearing red T-shirts and had covered their faces with what "The Hatter" believes were bandanas.

They were "pretty stereotypical gang members," he said.

People who had been enjoying the balmy weather in Dolores Park fled when gunfire erupted.

“All of a sudden I heard six gunshots and then I see everyone running down the hill and so I just took cover and ran to the bathroom," said witness Phil Griffiths.

Other witnesses told NBC Bay Area that one of the victims, who was taken away on a gurney, was shot in the back.

The armed group sprinted out of Dolores Park after the shooting, and some of them may have sped away in a Toyota Corolla, witnesses added.

Police spent Thursday afternoon canvassing the neighborhood. Officers are still looking for information about the gunman and his accomplices and are seeking information, photographs, video or surveillance footage from witnesses and people who live nearby.

“A lot of people were in the park and we’re asking anyone who may have seen anything or heard anything to contact police, to give us that information so we can have a more thorough investigation," said San Francisco police spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan.



Anyone with information about the shooting can call the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.