San Francisco, this probably isn’t a ranking to be proud of.

The city apparently is the most hungover city in the country, according to a recent ranking by Trulia.

The Trulia ranking took into account the cities’ number of bars, the number of young people and amount of party suppliers. It also surveyed how many of a city’s residents reported having at least one binge drinking incident in the past month.

“The city with the most party suppliers, young people and binge drinkers scored higher as a place to party,” a Trulia news release said.

Behind San Francisco came San Diego at No. 2 and Austin at No. 3. Bellingham, Wash., was ranked No. 4 and Charleston, S.C., came in at No. 5.

Even with the holiday festivities, police and sheriff’s deputies want to remind you to stay safe and not drink and drive. And if you party, please take an Uber, Lyft or cab.