The smell of rotten eggs has been infecting the senses of folks living in San Francisco and Richmond since Wednesday, but air quality officials do not have a definitive answer as to what's causing the nauseating aroma.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said that crews are focusing on ships, landfills, wastewater treatment plants and two flaring episodes at the the Chevron Richmond Refinery as potential culprits.

Monitoring devices planted around the Chevron facility revealed that sulfur was released on Tuesday at some point during the initial flaring episode, officials wrote in a press release. Data pertaining to the second flaring episode is still being compiled.

Officials representing the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, San Francisco and the city's fire department are working to unearth the source.

Further information was unavailable at the time.