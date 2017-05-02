San Francisco Road Rage Stabbing Deemed Case of Self-Defense

A woman stabbed another woman with a scalpel in an apparent act of self defense following a vehicle collision in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The incident in the 400 block of Capitol Avenue occured shortly before 8:30 a.m. when a 34-year-old woman dropping off her 4-year-old at her babysitter was sideswiped by another woman.

The woman whose car was hit is Lizzett Hasbon, who said she tried to diffuse the confrontation, but got backed up against her car.

"And we pulled aside and basically I told her, 'Hey, you kinda hit my car,'" Hasbon said. "And she came out really aggressive and violently."

Hasbon said the 41-year-old woman started cussing, yelling and "literally had me behind my car."

"My child was in there," she said. "I'm like 'I will defend myself if you don't back up.'"

Hasbon said the woman kept coming and that's when she pulled the scalpel.

"As she was actually trying to swing at me, so I was defending myself," she said. "I was kind of blocking her hand and then she backed up."

Witnesses back up Hasbon's version of the events and police decided it was self defense. Police are not identifying the other woman involved in the altercation.

Police do say while the woman is the victim in the stabbing, investigators also view her as the perpetrator of the apparent road rage. The woman was treated and released at a local hospital.

The collision involving two female drivers occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to police spokeswoman Giselle Talkoff.

The incident also occurred near Sheridan Elementary School, but did not involve the campus in any way, police said.