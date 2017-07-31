An armed suspect who is believed to have fired a gun late Sunday locked himself inside a San Francisco home, prompting a standoff with police and a shelter-in-place order to be issued.

The lengthy incident started around 11:45 p.m. Sunday when police received reports about shots being fired in the area of 15th and Beaver Streets, according to police.

Arriving officers found evidence that shots were fired, and they located the man believed to be responsible for opening fire, according to police. Officers tried to make contact with the man, but he locked himself inside a home, according to police.

Since that time, police have been trying to negotiate with the man in hopes of ending the standoff safely. Residents living on 15th Street from Buena Vista Terrace to Beaver Street are asked to shelter in place in the back of their homes.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured at this time.

Further information was not available.

