logo_bay_2x

San Francisco Sports Legends Honored with Street Signs for Candlestick Neighborhood

By Christie Smith and Brendan Weber

    Mindi Bach
    Jerry Rice is presented with a street sign in his honor. (April 23, 2017)

    Candlestick Park may be a distant memory, but the names of sports legends who made it an iconic fixture will live on where the stadium once sat.

    Household names from the 49ers and Giants, such as Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Orlando Cepeda and Juan Marichal, were honored Sunday afternoon with street signs that will soon be erected in a new neighborhood on top of the demolished stadium.

    The private dedication ceremony, which took place at San Francisco City Hall, also dedicated street names to Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Bill Walsh, Carmen Policy, Ronnie Lott and Barry Bonds.

    Candlestick Park played home to the Giants and 49ers for roughly five decades. It closed its gates in 2014 before being torn down.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago
